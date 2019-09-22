Printers Alley closed as public nuisance, accused of contributing to crime problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bar in Midtown Memphis has been temporarily closed as a public nuisance after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office showed a pattern of narcotics trafficking, unlicensed liquor sales and other criminal activity.
Printers Alley Bar and Grill is located at 322 South Cleveland Street and is adjacent to the Broadmoor Apartments.
According to the DA’s office, it has been the site of at least 61 calls to police regarding drug sales and usage, assaults, burglaries and weapons from 2015 through 2018.
In recent months, the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit has reportedly made multiple undercover purchases of narcotics and illegal liquor from employees and patrons of Printers Alley.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Memphis City Attorney Bruce McMullen said the nuisance petition is an effort to stop “a long term and worsening problem of criminal activity occurring at Printers Alley.”
The bar’s owners are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning to show why the temporary closure should not be made permanent.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.