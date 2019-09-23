Fall has arrived along with showers

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s to around 90 and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.