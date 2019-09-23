Fall has arrived along with showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall has arrived along with some showers. A cold front will keep chances of showers and storms through evening. Not everyone will receive rain but the front will give way to cooler temperatures today and drier air Tuesday before the heats turns up again.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy 40% chance of a shower or storm. Wind: SW 5 High: 86.
TONIGHT: Some clouds. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 66.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10 High: 87.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s to around 90 and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and unseasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
