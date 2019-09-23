Midtown bar deemed a public nuisance, shut down temporarily; police cite drug trafficking and illegal alcohol sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An undercover investigation by Memphis police led to drugs, money and booze being seized from a midtown bar Sunday morning. It was the culmination of a months-long Memphis Police Department investigation.
For years, neighbors have complained about illegal activity happening at Printer’s Alley Bar and Grill. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has stepped in temporarily to shut it down.
It has been advertised as the neighborhood sports pub since 1963, but Memphis police officers say what they found inside the bar was anything but neighborly. According to MPD, the bar was a known hot spot for drug trafficking and illegal liquor sales because they were unlicensed.
According to the petition filed Friday to deem the bar a public nuisance, between January 2015 and December 2018 MPD responded 61 times to the bar for “drug usage, drug sales, burglaries and weapons charges."
On Sunday morning when undercover officers arrived at the bar at 6 a.m. to shut it down, they found 60 people inside the bar, according to the police report, along with more than 12 grams of cocaine and almost 40 grams of marijuana.
MPD says the bar sold alcohol to its patrons using code words like “gravy” for a shot of Jameson or “cinnamon” for a shot of Fireball. “The Fireball came from a red ketchup bottle, while the Jameson came from a yellow mustard bottle,” the petition reads.
Over the past two years, court documents reveal undercover agents would drop in for a drink using the code words to order.
“The Memphis Police Department had received numerous complaints throughout the years on illegal activity at Printer’s Alley,” said Lt. Col. Brenda Patterson, with MPD’s Organized Crime Unit.
Patterson says they never had enough evidence to make an arrest. That is until OCU received more complaints from neighbors and re-opened the case in January.
Court records also show the bar sold gummy bears soaked in vodka and tequila to the undercover officers.
“I think the people of the community were very affected by it. They will see now that they we’re doing work in that area and actually been able to do something about it,” said Patterson.
Ten people were arrested Sunday morning on various charges and warrants.
The owners of Printer’s Alley Bar and Grill are set to be in court Wednesday. This is their opportunity to tell the court why this temporary closure should not be permanent.
