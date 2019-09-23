MUS star presented with jersey for All-America Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marcus Henderson is a young man with a big choice ahead of him.
An offensive guard for Memphis University School, Henderson is fielding offers from some of the top college football teams in the country, including Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma.
"Just trying to get it down to where I'm comfortable committing to a school, knowing that I'll be taken care of wherever I go," said Henderson.
Before he takes the field as a collegiate athlete, he needs to finish his senior season with MUS and then compete in the Under Armour All-America Game in January.
Only the top 100 high school athletes in the nation are selected for the game, with many going on to successful college and eventually NFL careers.
"Ever since I was a young kid, I always wanted to play in the Under Armour All-America Game," said Henderson. "So, it's a big day for me just living out my dreams and knowing that everything I worked so hard for is paying off."
On Monday, longtime MUS head football coach Bobby Alston presented Henderson with an honorary All-America Game jersey.
"You don't get to keep coaching as long as I have unless you've got some really good players," said Alston. "I'm not that smart of a coach. God has blessed us to have some very good ones and Marcus is certainly in that group."
Henderson's family was on hand for the presentation.
His mother Adrienne had no doubts he'd accomplish great things.
"We always knew Marcus was special. I mean he was always over the charts for his age, height and his weight, so we thought he definitely had potential early on and it's just great to see it unfold," said Adrienne Henderson.
No matter where he chooses to go, it appears Henderson will have plenty of support.
