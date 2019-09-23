One possible plan revealed for Rust Hall in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis College of Art’s Rust Hall’s future came into question almost a year ago after the announcement that the facility would close its doors in 2020. We now know more details about one possibility for the facility and Overton Park.
According to the Memphis Business Journal, one of the 10 accepted proposals for Rust Hall includes an art themed hotel with around 70 rooms.
The future of Overton Park has been a closely watched subject since it was announced that the college was closing and the Brooks Museum of Art would move downtown in 2024.
