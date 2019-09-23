President Trump declares 8 Mississippi counties federal disaster areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump has declared eight Mississippi counties federal disaster areas.
Governor Phil Bryant made the announcement Saturday morning.
The counties include: Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo.
The disaster declaration is in response to tornadoes, severe storms and flooding that affected the state in late February of 2019.
It also covers the Yazoo-Basin backwater flooding which affected close to 500,000 acres of land for over six months.
“With more than 600 homes affected in the Yazoo-Basin backwater region alone, this federal assistance is critical towards helping these counties recover," said Gov. Bryant. "Our hearts and prayers continue to be with those families that have lost their homes during the floods, and everyone who must rebuild.”
Approved in this disaster declaration are: grants to individuals and households, a hazard mitigation grant program and public assistance to 29 Mississippi counties which were approved in April and June.
“This assistance will provide another resource to help our citizens recover," said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. "The process was long and arduous and involved effort from all of MEMA’s local and state partners. This is great news for Mississippi!”
