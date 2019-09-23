Shelby County Health Department now offering flu vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu vaccinations are starting in the Mid-South, as we are learning more about what we could expect this flu season.
According to NBC, the flu season in Australia, where winter just ended, arrived early and with a vengeance, and that could be a sign of what to expect in the U.S.
The saying goes, get your vaccine before Halloween, and believe it or not that’s almost a month away.
“Definitely before Halloween, but it’s not too early right now, and we encourage people to get vaccinated now,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.
The Centers for Disease Control says there will be more than 150 million flu shots sent to doctors offices across the country this year.
Starting Monday, some of those shots are available through the Shelby County Health Department.
While the department won’t know just how bad the flu season is anticipated to be until the first cases are reported, Haushalter says there are guarantees every year.
“Regardless of how serious the flu season is there will be people who will die as a result of the flu,” said Haushalter. “Those who are most vulnerable are our youngest and our oldest.”
Doctors say they see cases of the flu spike between December and February, but the season itself can last from fall well in to spring and a flu shot is your best line of defense against the fever, fatigue and terrible nausea the flu can bring.
“Even if someone chooses not to come to the health department they can get their vaccines generally through their health care provider. Often times neighborhood pharmacies will offer vaccines, and sometimes an employer will offer the vaccine,” said Haushalter.
You can go to any Shelby County Health Department clinic Monday through Friday 9-a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the shot with the exception of the Collierville clinic, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Locations can be found here.
Prices vary depending on insurance, and in general there is not charge for children.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.