Strike teams called to Fayette County detention center after reports of disturbance

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Child’s Services called for law enforcement assistance after a disturbance occurred on the campus of Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County Sunday evening, involving several youth.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the disturbance.
DCS officials say no youth escaped the campus during the disturbance and all 100 youth have been accounted for.
Order has since been restored to the campus.
THP secured the perimeter of the campus, sent strike teams and air support. The Tennessee Department of Correction also sent a strike team to assist.
The incident is now under investigation.
