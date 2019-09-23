Two new cases of vaping related lung illness reported in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports two additional identified cases of a vaping-related lung illness in Mississippi, bringing the state total to three.
All three cases are in individuals between 28 and 33 years of age. Currently, there are no confirmed vaping-related deaths in Mississippi.
Mississippi is part of a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease or lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products (vaping). Nationwide, there have been 530 cases of lung illness reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths have been reported from six states.
“This is a very serious concern, and one that is unfolding every day,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “While we know that many of the cases in the US report vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), some have reported only vaping nicotine products. There is still a lot that we don’t know about what is making these people sick. No specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause.”
