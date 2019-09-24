Amazon Goes Gold hosts Camp Amazon for St. Jude patients and families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 200 participants had the opportunity to play and learn at Camp Amazon as apart of Amazon Goes Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Amazon volunteers visited the children’s hospital Monday to give patients and their families an interactive look at how the company handles and ships packages worldwide.
The patients attended a robotics workshop, created special gold Amazon shipping boxes and even packed their lunches in packages before traveling down the conveyor line.
“We’re incredibly proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for Amazon Goes Gold,” said Holly McMillan, general manager of a local Amazon fulfillment center. “We want St. Jude patients and kids everywhere affected by childhood cancer to imagine the future innovators in themselves. It was an honor to create a memorable experience for St. Jude patients and their families while raising awareness of this devastating illness, and we look forward to future events.”
Patients were also given a special STEM toy to take home as a reminder to think big for the future.
