Burn permits needed in Tenn. earlier than usual

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is requiring burn permits earlier than usual this year.
Burn permits are typically required beginning on October 15, but Tennessee State Forester moved that date up to September 23 this year.
While officials say there hasn’t been an increase in wildfires or a higher risk, the move is being done as a precaution because of current weather conditions with much of the state seeing a lack of rain in September.
“This precautionary measure will be beneficial as we continue to monitor fire risk,” State Forester David Arnold said. “The burn permit system focuses attention on safety, and it’s important for citizens to know when, where, and how to safely burn debris. Caution and conservative judgment should always be used when working with fire.”
You can apply for a burn permit by clicking here.
