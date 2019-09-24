Here’s your ‘Bluff City Law’ premiere watch party details

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was standing room only at Court Square in Downtown Memphis for the watch party of the premiere of “Bluff City Law” on Monday night.
WMC Action News 5′s Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony warmed up the crowd and introduced actress Jayne Atkinson, who was then joined by castmates Caitlin McGee and MaameYaa Boafo to talk with the crowd.
Atkinson stayed through the entire show, taking selfies with fans and sharing details about the legal drama. The case depicted in the show was a true story!
Atkinson says the “Bluff City Law” lawyers won’t always win their cases, but important lessons will be learned by the audience.
The crowd gasped at the big reveal of episode one and applauded when it was over.
The consensus is, the producers of “Bluff City Law” and the City of Memphis may have a hit on their hands!
