Less humid today

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or downpours. High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low 70s. Clouds will linger on Thursday with a stray shower possible and highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.