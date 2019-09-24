Less humid today

The cold front that brought us rain on Monday is just to our south this morning. Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s north of Memphis and near 70 in parts of north Mississippi with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm but not as humid. Wind: NE 5-10 High: 88.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A stray shower in eastern Arkansas. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 69.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or downpours. High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low 70s. Clouds will linger on Thursday with a stray shower possible and highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and unseasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.