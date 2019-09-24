Less humid with a few showers for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain yesterday and a few more rain chances in the forecast over the next few days. Today will be less humid along with a few showers for some. The best chances of a few showers will be west of the Mississippi River and areas north of I -40. The increase in clouds today and tomorrow will keep temperatures from climbing too high but temperatures will still stay above average.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy 20% chance of showers. Wind: NE 5-10 High: 88
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Wind: S 5 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy 40% chance of showers. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 89
THIS WEEK: A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday increasing clouds and bringing scattered showers to the area along with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
