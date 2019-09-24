Memphis 901 FC building solid team for playoff push

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is climbing up the table in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division.
Four straight wins have put the boys in blue in position to make a push for the playoffs with just five games left in their inaugural season.
As Sporting Director, Andrew Bell is in charge of acquiring talent. 901 has brought in six new players, like midfielder Marcus Epps, who scored the winning goal against St. Louis FC Saturday, to make a playoff run possible.
Memphis is seven points out with five games left.
“My job is to keep my phone on my and look for talent and keep in touch with guys like me around the League.” Bell said. “In Marcus’ case, we were having lunch with the owner of the New York Red Bulls and were able to make a deal to get Marcus with us for the rest of the season.”
901 FC’s next match is Tuesday night in a makeup game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at AutoZone Park. The Hounds are currently 5th in USL East.
