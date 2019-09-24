Memphis Hustle to host open tryouts

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Memphis Hustle is hosting open tryouts for their basketball team ahead of a new season.
Tryouts will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeSoto Central High School in Southaven.
Members of the Hustle and Grizzlies coaching staff will be on hand to scout the potential players.
Last year, Nico Johnson and Jay-R Strowbridge took part in the tryout and got opportunities with the Hustle.
Pre-registration is $175, which you can do by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.