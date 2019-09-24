Memphis police investigating a child-involved carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is in search of two men that stole a car with people inside, including a 3-year-old child.
Investigators say a woman left her car running when she went into the Family Dollar on Hickory Hill near East Raines Road on Monday night.
The suspects allegedly stole the car with the woman’s disabled brother and her nephew inside. The pair was found three miles away from the Family Dollar unharmed.
The owner of the car has been cited for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.
