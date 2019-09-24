Mid-South lawmakers respond to impeachment inquiry of President Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawmakers representing the Mid-South weighed in Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump following reports that he asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Trump responded within minutes of Pelosi’s news conference with a series of tweets, calling it “more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage" and “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”
Trump is accused of freezing military aid to Ukraine, then days later pushing the Ukrainian president to gather information about Biden. Trump acknowledged the conversation but denied any wrongdoing.
WMC reached out to Mid-South lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for comment on the inquiry.
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, said she’s disappointed but not surprised.
“I’m disappointed, but not surprised, House Democrats have decided to undertake a divisive impeachment inquiry. It’s hard to overlook the fact that calls to remove President Trump started the minute he won the election, and the grasping at straws hasn’t ever stopped.”
Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said he wanted more information before commenting further.
“The Senate Intelligence Committee is determining the facts in the Ukraine whistleblower matter, and I want to know the facts before I comment."
Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, commended Pelosi for opening the formal impeachment inquiry. He released the following statement:
“Today is a historic day for our nation. The President has breached his oath, violated the law and risked our national security. This week we learned that the President has abused his power and broken the law by pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political opponent. Further, he has moved to block the whistleblower report of that action being forwarded to Congress. These are but the latest in the long list of abuses of power by this President. As Members of Congress, we took an oath to defend the Constitution and protect our country. That includes the Congressional responsibility of oversight of the Executive which includes impeachment. We will thoroughly investigate the President’s conduct and pursue the facts. We are a nation of laws and no one is above the law.”
