Mid-South lawmakers respond to impeachment inquiry of President Trump

“Today is a historic day for our nation. The President has breached his oath, violated the law and risked our national security. This week we learned that the President has abused his power and broken the law by pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political opponent. Further, he has moved to block the whistleblower report of that action being forwarded to Congress. These are but the latest in the long list of abuses of power by this President. As Members of Congress, we took an oath to defend the Constitution and protect our country. That includes the Congressional responsibility of oversight of the Executive which includes impeachment. We will thoroughly investigate the President’s conduct and pursue the facts. We are a nation of laws and no one is above the law.”