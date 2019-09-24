NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’ premiere includes many of Memphis’ iconic spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is still buzzing one day after the premiere of NBC’s “Bluff City Law.” So many of you reached out to us, excited after seeing many of the city’s iconic spots on the small screen Monday night.
“I was yelling in my house,” said Patrice Bates Thompson. “My husband was like, calm down, calm down, calm down.”
Patrice Bates Thompson couldn’t contain her excitement Monday night seeing her beloved Four Way Grill in Soulsville front and center on NBC’s “Bluff City Law.”
Customers and even Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris were thrilled as well to catch the Four Way on network television, and as a result they paid a visit Tuesday.
“I said I’m bringing the staff out to Four Way Grill today in light of what we just saw,” said Harris.
“It was fun to see it on TV,” said customer Shara Goldin.
It’s the home cooking and friendly faces that made the Four Way a Memphis institution. “Bluff City Law” star Caitlin McGee, live tweeting Monday night said, “The mac and cheese at the Four Way was magic!”
We told Patrice about the compliment.
“That mac and cheese recipe is my personal recipe. My kitchen staff executes and makes sure it is delicious every day made right here in our kitchen with love,” she said.
For their part the stars remain hard at work in Memphis continuing to shoot the first season. And visitors to the Bluff City, like line dancing ladies on Beale – from Chicago – said Tuesday they’ll be sure to check the show out.
“We heard it’s a fantastic show – with Jimmy Smits,” said Wanda Shipp.
Locals like Patrice believe it’s a big opportunity to prove Memphis is much more than a dot on a map.
“I am very humbled and blessed to be a part. I was excited to see Memphis and for everybody else in the world to be able to see Memphis,” she said Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.