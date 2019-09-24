SCS students become ‘junior fire marshals’ to learn fire safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 200 youngsters from Belle Forest Community School became “junior fire marshals” Tuesday.
The Hartford insurance company teamed up with Memphis Fire Department and Shelby County Schools to give the students a hands-on fire safety course.
It’s part of The Hartford’s Junior Marshal Program.
“This is a great way for them to learn what to be aware of in a simulated environment,” said AnnMarie LaBreck with The Hartford. “Bringing the fire safety trailer and fire safety education to kids is critical at a time when they’re in an experimental part of their life.”
Students learned about the many potential dangers in the home and learned what to do if a fire ever broke out.
A survey from The Hartford ranks Memphis ranks ninth in cities with the highest risk of house fires. Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat was on hand to help supervise the junior deputies.
"There's nothing more important than our children," said Sweat.
After they escaped from the fire safety trailer, the junior deputies developed a fire escape plan for their own homes. Sweat says it’s important parents and caregivers talk with their children about fire safety.
"Teaching them fire safety is how we save their lives," said Sweat.
The Hartford is also donating $10,000 to the Memphis Fire Department and $10,000 to Shelby County Schools to make sure kids continue to learn about fire safety.
The Hartford's Junior Fire Marshal Program has deputized more than 111 million kids since it started in 1947.
For more information, visit https://www.thehartford.com/about-us/junior-fire-marshal.
