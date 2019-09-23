A seasonable start to fall but warmer temperatures will return

THIS WEEK: Skies will gradually clear overnight with sunshine and cool temperatures starting the day tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be slightly above average, but low humidity will make for a mild day. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday increasing clouds and bringing scattered shower to the area along with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.