A seasonable start to fall but warmer temperatures will return

Finally, some much needed rain fell over much of the Mid-South but much more is needed. There is a chance later this week then get ready for dry conditions and more heat to return by the end of the week.

By Ron Childers | September 23, 2019 at 7:43 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 7:43 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Clearing Wind: NE 5 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: NE 5-10 High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 69

THIS WEEK: Skies will gradually clear overnight with sunshine and cool temperatures starting the day tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be slightly above average, but low humidity will make for a mild day. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday increasing clouds and bringing scattered shower to the area along with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.