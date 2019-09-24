St. Francis to host ‘Mammos Til’ Midnight’

Mammography x-ray machine (Source: Laura Wibbenmeyer)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 24, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Francis Hospital is working to make it easier for women to take care of themselves and their health.

The hospital is hosting a Mammos Til’ Midnight event next month--a night of fun for women that includes wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Not only will there be treats but the event will also allow women to get a mammogram.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Hospital Women’s Center and Bartlett location. Go to St. Francis’ website to schedule your mammogram.

