St. Francis to host ‘Mammos Til’ Midnight’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Francis Hospital is working to make it easier for women to take care of themselves and their health.
The hospital is hosting a Mammos Til’ Midnight event next month--a night of fun for women that includes wine and hors d’oeuvres.
Not only will there be treats but the event will also allow women to get a mammogram.
The event starts at 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Hospital Women’s Center and Bartlett location. Go to St. Francis’ website to schedule your mammogram.
