Tigers hoops ready to open fall practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers opened practice for it’s highly-anticipated upcoming season.
The top recruiting class in the nation, featuring 5-star players James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa, will attempt to make its mark as one of the top teams in the nation. Practice starts Tuesday for a scheduled filled with early season challengers, like a November 12 trip to the Pacific Northwest to play Oregon.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway says he’s all about hitting it hard from the Jump.
“When I was in high school (Head Coach at East), the schedule I tried to choose was just to see where out guys were,” Hardaway said. “To really get them fully prepared for when our conference starts. And that is going to be a big test for us on the road at Oregon, and we’ll be up for the challenge.”
The Tigers have basically one month to drill before playing a couple of preseason games against CBU and LeMoyne-Owen. The first regular season game is against South Carolina State on Nov. 5 at FedExForum.
