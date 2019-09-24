Tigers open conference schedule by hosting Navy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team is set to start American Athletic Conference Play at home Thursday. And what a game to open with at the Liberty Bowl. The Midshipmen of Navy come to Memphis for an AAC West showdown.
This series has produced two straight down-to-the-wire matches. The U of M won two years ago 30-25 at the Liberty Bowl.
Navy nipped the Tigers in Annapolis last season 22-21.
“In playing them, you get to know what they like to do and don’t do,” Tigers Defensive Lineman Joseph Dorceus said. “Some times they change it up, so you have to be on your toes either way.”
“We really want the fans to come out to the Liberty Bowl to see us,” Tight End Joey Magnifico added. “We hear them cheering and it makes us want to play that much harder for them.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Navy is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Liberty Bowl.
