University of Tenn. employees save woman from burning car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two University of Memphis Health Science Center employees were commended this week for a recent act of heroism.
The two employees were driving to work last week when they saw a car catch fire after an accident.
Will Johnson and Rhonda Jones both jumped into action when they saw there was a woman trapped inside the vehicle. The accident was on Union near the hospital and the fire was spreading quickly.
“It was enough flame to start melting the inside of the car, that’s when I knew we didn’t have long to get to her,” said Johnson.
Working together, the pair got the woman out of the car.
Johnson says he does not see himself as a hero. He says his actions were just his civil duty. Both Johnson and Jones were recognized by UT Health Science Center and were both given a $1,000 check.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.