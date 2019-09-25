Construction underway for MEM de-icing facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s hard to think about winter’s cold and icy days when the summer’s heat is still blazing at the end of September, but Memphis International Airport is well underway with a project to speed up de-icing planes.
The project is part of the the airport modernization project. Once complete, things will be moving faster and more efficiently in the winter months.
“Usually the de-icing happens at the gate on the passenger airliner and at Fedex’s facility for theirs. But this facility will be a very large location where all of them can go and get de-iced before take off,” said Glen Thomas, Director of Strategic Marketing & Communications for Memphis International Airport.
Each airline’s pilots make the call to de-ice the plane ahead of take-off.
Because of it’s large fleet of planes, FedEx will see the biggest impact of the centralized facility.
The multi-phase,multi-million dollar project is now getting financial help from the US Department of Transportation through a $4.2 million grant.
Since Memphis International Airport does not receive any local tax funds, it often applies for federal grants to help offset the cost of construction projects like this one.
Already, you can see work happening on the south end of the airport’s property as infrastructure like roads and new bridges are under construction.
In November bids will go out to build the actual de-icing facility.
The entire project is set to be complete by 2022.
