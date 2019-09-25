Court hearing to discuss accused killer who escaped prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The attorney for Curtis Watson, the man accused of killing a Tennessee Department of Correction employee before escaping from prison, is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Watson led authorities on a manhunt for five days in August before he was eventually captured.
Watson's court appearance Wednesday is a "status hearing."
Watson is not expected to appear in court--just his attorney. The attorneys for Watson and the state will discuss issues in the case including scheduling.
Watson faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated burglary and escape.
He is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Debra Johnson at her home on West Tennessee State Penitentiary grounds before escaping on a prison tractor.
Prosecutors say the death penalty is still on the table; the defense has asked for a mental evaluation on Watson.
