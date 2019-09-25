Court hearing postponed for Printer’s Alley owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Midtown bar owners fighting to keep their establishment from being closed permanently will have to wait a while longer to plead their case.
The Printer’s Alley case was postponed in environmental court until Friday.
The owners and their attorney had no comment as they left the courtroom Wednesday.
Over the weekend, Shelby County’s District Attorney declared the bar a nuisance after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of drugs, money and alcohol.
