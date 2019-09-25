6 juveniles charged, 12 others awaiting charges after riot at DCS facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Children’s Services confirms that 18 juveniles have been moved from Wilder Youth Development Center following Sunday’s riot. Six have been charged while 12 others are awaiting charges.
According to court records, dozens of teens escaped from their assigned pods at Wilder and caused $100,000 in damage. It took the Tennessee Highway Patrol Strike Team, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Corrections four hours to get the situation under control.
A DCS spokeswoman said 18 juveniles were relocated from Wilder to juvenile detention facilities across the state to await charges.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WMC Action News 5 Investigators that six juveniles have already been charged in connection with the Wilder disturbance and are being held at its juvenile detention facility in downtown Memphis.
It is unclear where the other 12 juveniles are being held at this time.
Eleven 18-year-olds were charged Sunday with inciting a riot, escaping custody and vandalism.
