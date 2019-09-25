Memphis 901 FC’s win streak snapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a night when Memphis 901 FC Midfielder Cam Lindley was named to the United Soccer League Team of the Week for his game-winning assist against St. Louis last Saturday, his team faced one of the top passing clubs in USL play on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
901 FC hosted the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in makeup action for a game that was rained out back in May.
The Hounds are 5th in USL East. Pittsburgh scored on a corner kick in the 15th minute. Robbie Geurner hooked it perfectly to the head of 6′5″ Joe Greenspan for the 1-0 lead.
901 was on the attack the rest of the match. Their best chance came in the 68th minute, with Marc Burch sending the long ball to Josh Morton just outside the box on the right wing. But Morton can’t find Brandon Allen on the cross.
The streak ends for Memphis at four wins in a row. Pittsburgh upends 901 FC, 1-0.
The Boys in Blue are now 8-14-7.
001 FC gets back in action Saturday, hosting Bethlehem Steel 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.