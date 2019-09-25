Memphis letters on Mud Island get a makeover with the Tigers treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis sign was transformed Tuesday with tiger stripes celebrating the University of Memphis and Tiger Athletics.
“There’s nothing more Memphis than the Tigers, in my opinion, so we’re really excited to be able to celebrate them on our city’s front door at the Memphis riverfront,” added Memphis River Parks Partnership President & CEO Carol Coletta.
The Memphis River Parks Partnership with the University of Memphis partnered together for the temporary installation.
“It’s great to partner with Memphis River Parks Partnership and the City of Memphis to celebrate Tiger Athletics and the U of M, all of which have remarkable momentum,” said University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd.
This transformation comes just in time for Memphis Madness.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.