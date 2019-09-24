More rain on the way but not for everyone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: SW 5 High: 89
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: SW 5 Low: 73
THIS WEEK: Scattered showers will be likely during the morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow with more rain developing Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs holding in the mid 90s and overnight lows again in the mid 70s
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.