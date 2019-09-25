Neighbors fear historic Midtown home has unwanted guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large ornate house built more than 100 years ago is one of the first houses built in the Midtown historic district. But neighbors fear the empty house might be destroyed by unwanted guests.
“We came through here two weeks ago and there was a baby crib out here on the curb. It said for sale 40 dollars. Nobody lives here, who’s selling it," said neighbor William Hanley.
Hanley is one of many neighbors in the historic district on North Parkway who have been watching with interest as the home built in 1906 seems to have visitors that don’t belong.
“They come in and out, they come late at night," said neighbor Dru Reynolds.
Reynolds says neighbors don’t know who the people are but suspect they may be living in the house. You can see suitcases with clothing in them strewn around the wrap-around porch.
Inside the house clothing is thrown all over the downstairs area. Windows are open making for easy access, others open where rain could ruin the floors. Doors on the second floor are also open.
“It’s infuriating cause you can go online, you can look at this house and its absolutely beautiful,” said Reynolds.
Photos from Realtor.com show what the house looked like.
“I did talk with the previous owners they are just devastated,” said Reynolds.
And neighbors fear whoever is coming and going from the house might destroy it.
It was renovated from top to bottom a few years ago. Neighbors say it was a family home sold in May to an investment company in Pennsylvania according to property records.
WMC spoke with the financial arm and was told the house is in foreclosure but wouldn’t say anymore.
Hanley says this situation makes him very angry.
Code Enforcement has contacted the owners with an order to “rehab” the property.
An inspector will follow up in about a month. This incident could end up in Environmental Court.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.