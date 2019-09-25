Ole Miss students complain of mold growing in dorms, showers

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Some University of Mississippi students say mold is growing in their dorms and they claim the university isn’t doing anything about it.
Students who live inside Crosby Hall say it is not being cleaned properly and the mold is causing them to get sick.
Pictures show mold growing in the corners of showers and in stalls. Some students are even finding it in their room.
“You can just see, like, in the shower. There is little clumps in the corners and it’s just really gross. It’s not really what you would expect for how much you are paying to go here,” said Courtney Hansen, Crosby Hall resident.
This is not the first time the university has had an issue with mold.
In October 2018, students living in Crosby Hall had the option to move to other dorms on campus.
The director of student housing says air quality is monitored based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
