SCS teachers to all receive 3% pay raise, superintendent says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says SCS teachers are getting a raise.
Ray made the announcement Tuesday night after hearing concerns at the school board's meeting.
Ray said all SCS teachers will receive a 3% salary increase.
He said teacher-types, like counselors and therapists, will also get the raise.
According to the school district, the salary increases will be retroactive to the first day of work for the school year.
Any eligible employee receiving a max salary will receive a one-time bonus equivalent to the raise.
"Our board believes in the hard work that you do on behalf of students everyday," Ray said. "We appreciate your commitment to quality teaching and learning, and know that you are very deserving of this financial award...I believe in you."
Ray said performance-based increases will also be given after the state releases Level of Effectiveness (LOE) scores. He said that will be announced before the end of the first semester.
The superintendent said these employees should see the salary increase on their October 18 paycheck.
