Showers possible today & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak cold front will bring a few showers this afternoon and tonight. A few showers could linger into Thursday. The heat and humidity will gradually increase over the next several days.
THE REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds, warm and muggy by the afternoon. A few showers possible. Wind: SW 5-15 High: 89
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or downpours. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 73.
THURSDAY: Clouds will linger on Thursday with some sunshine at times. A stray shower is possible with highs again in the upper 80s.
THIS WEEK: Scattered showers will be likely during the morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow with more rain developing Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs holding in the mid 90s and overnight lows again in the mid 70s
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.