This weekend is annual turkey trot race in memory of fallen Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend Memphis police hope you’ll join them in a turkey trot for the Cops 5K race honoring the memory of one of their own.
The race provides holiday meals for families in the Raleigh-Frayser area and honors the legacy of Verdell Smith who was killed in the line of duty while working on Beale Street in June 2016.
Earlier this year, Smith was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor.
Last year, funds from the run provided 100 holiday meal food baskets for families in the Raleigh-Frayser area.
“It’s mainly to keep his name alive, his vision alive,” said MPD Sgt. Maurice Davis.
Davis went on to say of Smith, “He was a big volunteer guy here at the precinct for the longest time. So we just want to keep his name and his memory alive.”
Registration for the turkey trot is 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. this Saturday at 3385 Austin Peay Highway across from the Old Raleigh Springs Mall.
The run/walk begins at 9 a.m.
This race is being run in conjunction with the Block Party for Peace so runners will also be able to take part in a health fair.
