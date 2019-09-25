Tigers basketball practice gets underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clock is now ticking on the 2019-20 season for the much anticipated University of Memphis Men’s Basketball team.
Tuesday is the first official day of fall practice for college basketball, and the Tigers took full advantage with two workouts. The second is the annual Rebounders Scrimmage for the hoop squad’s booster group at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center.
It’s here where Tiger faithful can see the team’s top projected stars, 7-Footer James Wiseman, and 6′9″ Forward Precious Achiuwa, actually get down to work with the rest of the nation’s top recruiting class.
Wiseman and Achiuwa did not play in any games during the U of M’s Bahamas trip last month.
With them now fully integrated into a group that has talent deep at every position, U of M Head Coach Penny Hardaway is not putting any limits on how far this team can go.
“I would definitely rank us in the top 5," Hardaway said. "I would. I feel like we have the talent. I feel like we have the staff. But we have to prove that. So, wherever they rank us we have to do our work to get higher.”
The Tigers are coming out party for everybody at Memphis Madness, next Thursday night, October 3, at FedExForum.
