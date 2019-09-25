UofM soccer team gets win ahead of conference play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team racked up another W Tuesday.
This time, it’s 3-2 over Saint Louis at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
Sam Ashton scored two goals for Memphis, including the game winner in the 67th minute.
The Tigers, now 5-2, next open American Athletic Conference Play at Cincinnati on Saturday Night.
And congratulations to University of Memphis Midfielder Alexandros Ierides. He made the AAC Honor Roll after scoring the lone goal in the Tigers win at Belmont last Tuesday.
The Tigers have now won 3 in a row, including a win over 11th-ranked Xavier, their first win over a ranked team since 2011.
