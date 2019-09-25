Muggy and hot weather returns soon

Temperatures are starting in the low 60s in out-lying areas to near 70 in Memphis with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy by afternoon. A few showers possible. Wind: SW 5-15 High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or downpours. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 73.
THURSDAY: Clouds will linger on Thursday with some sunshine at times. A stray shower is possible with highs again in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. THIS
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and unseasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. It will remain unseasonably hot early next week with highs in the mid 90s both Monday and Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
