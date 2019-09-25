17-year-old pleads guilty to another teen’s 2017 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teenager will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of another teen.
Marlez Wilson Jr, also known as Marlez Wright Jr., was facing trial for first-degree murder Monday when he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Wilson was just 15 when he attacked 19-year-old Kejohn Homes. Holmes was found shot to death in March 2017 at Camelot Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold.
Wilson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, plus another 12 years for attempted especially aggravated robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.
A second defendant, 21-year-old Michael Grace, is still awaiting trial.
