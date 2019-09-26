Alabama man, 11-year-old Dyersburg girl arrested in connection with school threat

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say an 11-year-old Dyersburg girl and a 19-year-old man from Alabama are facing charges in connection with a threat that prompted a lockdown at Dyersburg High School Wednesday.
Arthur Jackson Jr. was arrested by Tuskegee, Alabama police Thursday morning for filing a false police report. Dyersburg police say a threat was called into the police department Wednesday morning and within hours they’d developed Jackson as a person of interest.
Dyersburg police also arrested an 11-year-old girl Thursday and charged her with filing a false police report.
Police Chief Steve Isbell did not release a motive or explain the connection between the girl and Jackson.
“Yesterday’s event at Dyersburg High School was difficult and challenging to all involved,” said Isbell. “It is unfortunate that students, faculty and parents had to experience this event. The end result however is the combination of great teamwork by all involved.”
Jackson remains in jail in Alabama pending an extradition hearing.
