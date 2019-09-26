Attorneys for man killed by police to respond to ‘unheard of’ city defense

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The attorneys for Ismael Lopez’s family will update the public on what they call “troubling arguments” made by the city of Southaven. They’re set to host a press conference Thursday.
Lopez was shot and killed by Southaven Police officers at his home in 2017. His family has since filed a federal lawsuit against the city and police department.
The lawsuit, filed by Lopez’s widow earlier this year, says Lopez was wrongfully and unconstitutionally killed by police. Officers were serving a warrant for someone else and went to the wrong house on the day Lopez was killed.
Police said Lopez pointed a gun at them when they knocked on the door. An autopsy shows Lopez was shot in the back of the head. The officers involved were not indicted by a grand jury last year.
Attorneys said they will respond to, "the unheard of position that undocumented residents living in Southaven, Mississippi, are not entitled to the protections of the United States Constitution."
They’re referencing a document, filed Tuesday, by the City of Southaven that states:
The federal lawsuit is seeking $20 million. City officials said they are ready to "vigorously defend our officers and city in a court of law."
