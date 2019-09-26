Children’s deaths ruled accidental after crash into Miss. River, autopsy finds

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A preliminary autopsy revealed the death of two children in Tunica was accidental.
Symphony Wilson, 29, crashed her car into the Mississippi River in Tunica on September 8.
Wilson, along with 2-year-old Cortez Moore and 5-year-old Brenilah Moore, all died.
A preliminary autopsy ruled the deaths as accidental and said both children died as a result of drowning.
Investigators said Wilson had just dropped the kids’ mother off at work at the Fitz Casino when they crashed into the river. A days-long search for the three bodies ensued.
A toxicology report for Wilson is still pending.
