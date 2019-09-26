Federal grand jury indicts 13 Memphians on firearms charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant announced indictments by a federal grand jury against 13 Memphians Thursday.
Dunavant said all 13 people are prohibited from possessing guns because of prior violent felony convictions, prior drug felony convictions or prior misdemeanor domestic violence convictions.
These federal firearms cases are a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which brings law enforcement and the community together to fight violent crime and make neighborhoods safer. The PSN Task Force includes the U.S. Attorney’s Office; Shelby County District Attorney’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Memphis Police Department; and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Those charged in the indictments include:
Tico Hopson, 25 -- charged with possessing a SCCY 9 mm pistol after previously being convicted of a felony.
Rico Web, 40 -- charged with possessing a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol after previously being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Courtney Peterson, 31 -- charged with possessing a stolen Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun after previously being convicted of a felony.
William Martin, 29 -- charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime; possession of a Glock 9 mm caliber pistol, a Ruger .380 caliber pistol and a Remington Arms, Inc. 7 mm Magnum caliber rifle after previously being convicted of a felony; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Enriqueo Holloway, 42 -- was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime; possession of an American Tactical Incorporated .300 Blackout caliber pistol, a Jimenez Arms 9 mm caliber pistol and a Remington Arms 12 gauge shotgun after previously being convicted of a felony; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Kaleb Green, 29 -- charged with possessing a Smith & Wesson 9 mm Parabellum caliber pistol after previously being convicted of a felony.
Michael Covington, 30 -- charged with possessing PMC 9 mm Luger caliber ammunition after previously being convicted of a felony.
Demarcus Burks, 33 -- charged with possessing a Kel-tec 9 mm pistol after previously being convicted of a felony.
Jeremiah Williams, 34 -- charged with possessing a Taurus 9 mm pistol after previously being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Kenneth Taylor, 31 -- charged with possessing a Sturm, Ruger & Company 9 mm caliber pistol after previously being convicted of a felony.
Omar Fair, 29 -- charged with possessing a Rossi (Taurus International) .357 caliber revolver after previously being convicted of a felony and after previously being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Montinez Wright, 30 -- charged with possessing a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol after previously being convicted of a felony and while on the grounds and premises of a school zone.
Jason Smith, 36 -- charged with possessing a Diamondback multicaliber pistol in furtherance of drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony; and possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.
