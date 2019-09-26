Few showers linger this afternoon, drying out to end week

Widely scattered showers from this morning has all but diminished across the region. We will keep with an isolated shower in the area this afternoon and into the evening. Most will be dealing with mostly to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 80s along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we will start to dry out with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s along with south winds around 5 mph.