Few showers linger this afternoon, drying out to end week

Few showers will linger into the afternoon hours today as a weak front moves across the region. High pressure returns tomorrow heating us up this weekend and next week.
Widely scattered showers from this morning has all but diminished across the region. We will keep with an isolated shower in the area this afternoon and into the evening. Most will be dealing with mostly to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 80s along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we will start to dry out with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s along with south winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 40% AM. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Rain: 10%. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: The dry and warm pattern will return tomorrow and last through the start of next week. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow night we will see lows in the 70s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The hot weather will continue through the weekend. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. The sticky factor will return, feeling like summer again for the first weekend in fall.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will continue into next week as afternoon highs soar into the middle 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. We stay mainly dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and the sticky summer feeling forecast will stick around. Get ready for summer heat sticking around for a bit longer as we move through early fall.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
