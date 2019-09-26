Germantown water main break caused by subcontractor

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, WMC Action News 5 learned a water main break in Germantown that tied up traffic for hours should have never happened.
The city of Germantown confirmed a subcontractor hit the main on West Farmington Tuesday.
As required, that subcontractor called the city before the digging.
A spokesperson for the city of Germantown confirms the city advised the subcontractor not to dig, but they did anyway and hit the four feet deep water main.
