Mid-South student says she was inappropriately touched by school van driver

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fayette County Schools student says she was sexually assaulted multiple times last school year by 70-year-old James Bandy.
Bandy was the victim’s school van driver. He would pick up and drop off the victim in the morning and the afternoon.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Bandy would drop off the other school children first and then drive back roads so the two could be alone.
The victim said Bandy would touch her private parts and when she made him stop he would “get mad, lean back in his seat, poke out his bottom lip and beg her to do it some more.”
However, Bandy told investigators a very different story.
He said it was the 11-year-old that was being inappropriate with him.
Bandy told Fayette County Sheriff investigators the victim would show him her underwear and her bare chest.
Bandy did admit to being alone with the girl on multiple occasions where he stopped the van on the side of the road.
Bandy said he stopped the van once behind an abandoned daycare, and on Old Jackson and Old Brownsville Roads.
However, he says it was the victim who would grab his hand and place it on her private parts.
Investigators said Bandy did not report these incidents to his supervisor or anyone with the school.
Bandy will be in court with his attorney Oct. 10.
