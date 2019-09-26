New warehouse expected to bring 1,000 jobs to Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A state-of-the-art facility could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the Raleigh area.
Plans to move that project forward were approved and construction could begin as early as November.
Although the company behind this new project hasn't been announced yet, developers say it will keep Memphis in the forefront of the distribution industry.
"Cutting edge technology. I think everybody's going to be really excited,” said Nathan Bicks, attorney.
On Wednesday, the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment approved to move the project near New Allen and Hawkins Mill roads forward.
Developers laid out their construction plans before the board Wednesday morning.
"It provides an opportunity to reduce blight. It provides an economic bloom to our community,” said Willie Brooks, Shelby County commissioner.
The approximately 4 million square feet facility could bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the Raleigh area. Developers say the location is a good option.
"Because of its proximity to other transportation. It’s close to the expressway and it’s hard to find a large track of land that this user requires,” said Bicks.
We’ve learned Seefried Industrial Properties is the development company behind it. The Atlanta-based company has been behind many Amazon-related projects in the past.
Earlier this month, Amazon officials opened the doors at a Delivery Station on Pearson Road in Memphis.
"At the most convenient point we’ll announce who the company is, but I’m excited. I think it’s a great opportunity for Memphis,” said Willie Brooks, Shelby County commissioner.
We reached out to Amazon.
A spokesperson said, “Amazon has a long-standing policy of not commenting on rumor or speculation.”
