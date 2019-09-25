Rain chances remain for now but drier & much hotter pattern is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Isolated Evening Showers Wind: SW 5 Low: 73
THURSDAY: Scattered Showers Early Wind: NE 5 High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 73
THIS WEEK: Scattered showers will be mostly likely along a weak cold front that will move from north to south early Thursday morning. Dry air will rapidly fill in behind the front making for nice weather Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid seventies.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid seventies. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs holding in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.